Maharashtra may announce 'stricter lockdown' this week if COVID cases do not recede: Minister

A health worker collects a swab sample of migrants arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter, amid rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, at Patna railway station, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)Premium
A health worker collects a swab sample of migrants arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter, amid rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, at Patna railway station, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
 2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 06:12 PM IST Staff Writer

Vijay Wadettiwar, state minister in the Maharashtra government today said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to decide on a strict lockdown in the next two days as the present restrictions are not yielding the desired results to curb COVID-19 infection in the state.

The Maharashtra government had imposed 15-day-long "lockdown-like" restrictions from April 14 to curb the transmission of coronavirus.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister also said the state government will study the lockdown imposed by the Delhi government before taking any decision.

"The ongoing curfew is not helping (in containing the spread of COVID-19) in the way it was expected. A decision is expected in connection with a strict lockdown in a day or two. The chief minister will take a call after consulting others," he said.

Wadettiwar claimed that traders and shopkeepers had earlier opposed the imposition of a lockdown, but now they are in favour of such a measure. The minister said his department is studying the Delhi lockdown. "We will take information on how trains and essential services are allowed there (in Delhi) before arriving at any decision," he added.

In his address via social media to the people of the state on April 13 night, Thackeray announced the sweeping restrictions, curtailing the movement of people and non-essential activities.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will be in force during the period, Thackeray had said, but refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.

These curbs are in addition to the weekend lockdowns and other restrictions which will remain in force till April 30 under its 'Break the Chain' COVID-19 action plan.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest spike of 68,631 fresh coronavirus positive cases while 503 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

With this, the cumulative caseload in the state mounted to 38,39,338 while the death toll reached 60,473.Maharashtra is now left with 6,70,388active cases.

