Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will today hold a virtual meeting with the state's Covid task force. The meeting will take place at 8.30 pm and discussion over further easing of Covid-19 related curbs is expected according to news agency ANI.

The CM is expected to discuss the easing of restrictions to restaurants, bars and curbs placed on religious places.

Recently, the Maharashtra government had allowed shops to function till 8 pm in 25 districts excluding Pune and ten other districts where level-3 restrictions continue to remain in force

Earlier on Sunday, he stated that although relaxations in Covid restrictions have been allowed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the infection is still on the rise in some districts of the state like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Kolhapur, Satara, Ahmednagar, Beed, Pune, Sangli.

"Level 3 rules to implemented in 13 talukas of rural area of Pune district. Since cases are more in rural Pune much relaxations can't be given there, hence it has been brought to Level 3 from Level 4. As a government, we want to start everything in the state step by step but at the same time we have to keep public health on priority...," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed all the shops can remain open till 8 pm in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

"They will have one day off as per their previous schedule. All Hotels and Restaurants too can open till 10 PM on all days with 50 per cent of capacity. Indoor and outdoor activities areas to remain open on all days," he said.

Shopping Malls will remain open till 8 pm on all days but entry will be only allowed to those who're fully vaccinated.

