Maharashtra may emulate Kerala model in its covid-19 fight

MUMBAI : Maharashtra may take lessons from Kerala in its fight against the covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

"The structure of Maharashtra is quite different. However, some of the innovative initiatives undertaken by the Kerala Health Department will be discussed in Maharashtra," said Tope.

The minister today called on Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailja to discuss the measures being taken by Kerala.

"Kerala's segregation policy, daily tests, measures taken to prevent infection in slums, cooperation of private doctors, shortage of equipment, prevention in containment zones, use of plasma therapy were discussed," the state public health department said in a press statement today.

With 1185 cases reported today, covid-19 cases crossed 21000 mark in Mumbai on Monday. Total cases in the state now stand at 21152.

Kerala shared that while the number of patients in Kerala is low and there is no shortage of beds, groups of psychiatrists provide counseling to isolated people as well as health workers.

The state is also promoting work of health workers through famous actors, sportsperson and celebrities. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease (comorbid) are not allowed out of the house.

Due the rising number of cases in the state, Maharashtra has extended the lockdown till 31 May sans any relaxation.

"Cases are rising. We have not broken the chain yet. We are still trying. Can't afford easing yet. However, green zones will see more relaxations," said Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the state this evening.

"We are ramping up facilities. Some patients need oxygen. We are working to ensure ICU beds for patients," added Thackeray.

With almost 20% of coronavirus cases in the country, Mumbai is still a covid-19 red zone and restrictions have not been eased in the city, the police said on Monday, warning people about strong action against violators in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

"Gentle Reminder Mumbaikars. Mumbai being a RED ZONE, is yet to see any relaxations from earlier rules, under lockdown 4.0. Vehicles travelling without valid permission or for non-emergency, DAY or NIGHT, will be impounded & driver to face strict action. It's for your safety first (sic)," Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted.

