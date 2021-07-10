Maharashtra which is the worst affected Indian state from Covid -19 may finally relax some restrictions from 15 July. With the number of new cases stabilising in the state, there have been demands from the various sections of the society to ease the covid-19 related restrictions.

The state has been put under a lot of curbs to stop the new cases of Covid-19 from going out of control.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Maharashtra's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to review the Covid-19 situation in the next few days.

In the initial phase of relaxations, districts with low test positivity rate(TPR) and high vaccination cover are expected to get the relaxations.

These areas may get relaxations initially:

The daily quoted Dr Shashank Joshi, who is the member of the task force, said the state government could think of the relaxations in a graded manner from 15 July.

“The relaxations could be on a case-by-case basis and in phases. The districts with TPR below 5% for consecutive two weeks, vaccine cover of more than 70% may get relaxations. We have a long way to achieve 70% vaccination, the mandatory public health yardstick."

Fully vaccinated fliers may get relief:

People who will visit Maharashtra and have got vaccinated with both the doses of covid-19 vaccines may be allowed to enter the state and no requirement for mandatory covid-19 tests.

Mumbai may have to wait longer for suburban services:

People may have to wait for few more weeks for the opening up of local train services for the general public.

The opening up of trains led to initiation of the second wave which hit Mumbai in the second week of March, six weeks after the decision of allowing general people from the first week of February. It was the time gap required for the spread of the virus. The opening up of trains has direct correlation with the wave and thus we have to be very careful while allowing activities," said Dr Joshi, as quoted by HT.

Districts of Concern:

Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Satara, Raigad, Palghar, Kolhapur, Rural Pune – have been reporting high TPR of more than 5% which is cause of worry for the state administration.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,992 new coronavirus cases and 200 fatalities on Friday while 10,458 patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said.

The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 61,40,968, while the total fatalities rose to 1,25,034.

The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases, but the fatalities rose as compared to Thursday, when it had reported 9,114 new infections and 121 deaths.

