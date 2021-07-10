The opening up of trains led to initiation of the second wave which hit Mumbai in the second week of March, six weeks after the decision of allowing general people from the first week of February. It was the time gap required for the spread of the virus. The opening up of trains has direct correlation with the wave and thus we have to be very careful while allowing activities," said Dr Joshi, as quoted by HT.

