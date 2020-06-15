Maharashtra may open schools in non-red zones from July

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday said schools in the state should be opened in both rural and non-rural areas where the virus has not spread, even as the number of covid-19 cases continues to rise in the state.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who held a meeting with the state’s school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, said the education process should start even if schools do not resume immediately.

The state’s chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, additional chief secretary of school education Vandana Krishna, and secretary of higher education Sourav Vijay were also present at the meeting.

The state government plans to open ninth, tenth and twelfth standard schools and colleges (which are not in red zones) from July. Sixth to eighth standard classes may start from August, while third to fifth standard classes are likely to be started from September. First and second classes will be started with the approval of school management committees.

A meeting of the school management committees will be held soon. They will then discuss the issue with the Covid Prevention Committee in the state’s villages as well as the local office bearers, sanitation, disinfection, and water supply authorities.

“Fear in the minds of parents will be reduced by holding parent meetings in groups," said Thackeray.

The government said guards and teachers will visit homes of children of out-of-school and migrant workers so that they can be updated with simple systems and get student Aadhaar numbers filled in. TVs and radios can be set up with the help of gram panchayats to help children without education.

On Monday, the chief minister discussed on matters related to setting up of Google Classrooms, launching webinars on digital experimental basis, production of e-educational materials, cyber security,use of Diksha mobile app, and keeping students informed about health through school speakers.

The chief minister said a pilot project of education would be started immediately with the help of services by Tata Sky and Jio in places where schools cannot be started.

Varsha Gaikwad requested for the use of television and radio for conducting classes. Thackeray said that he would talk to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar in this regard and make these media available.

“Parents' opinions about online have been considered. The children of the first and second are younger, they will not be given an online option," said Thackeray.

Gaikwad said it is planned to impart online and digital education to children of third to fifth standards for one hour daily and to the children of higher standards for two hours daily.

“Education will be continued by considering various options such as placing fewer children in the classroom, resolving the children's doubts by the teachers through WhatsApp groups, one day school, even-odd options etc," said Gaikwad.

Thackeray said the schools damaged due to the cyclone-Nisarga in Konkan will be given funds for immediate repairs.

