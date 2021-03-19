if the rise in daily cases continues in Maharashtra , there could be three lakh active cases in the state in the first week of April, Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas said, news agency PTI reported.

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded as many as 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike. This took the state's caseload to 23,96,340, while the death toll jumped to 53,138 with 58 new fatalities.

Here is all you need to know about Maharashtra’s current Covid-19 situation:

1) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike since last March when the first coronavirus infection was detected.

2) The earlier record was 24,886 cases, reported on September 11 last year.

3) Maharashtra at present has 1,66,353 active Covid-19 cases.

4) According to the Union Health Ministry’s data on Thursday, the state accounted for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases.

5) Nine of 10 districts in India with the highest number of active cases are in Maharashtra, including Pune (32,359), Nagpur (21,496), Mumbai (15,410), Thane (14,644), Nashik (9,821), Aurangabad (9,621), Jalgaon (4,610), Nanded (4,059) and Amravati (3,697).

6) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked divisional commissioners to ensure that restrictions announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 are implemented strictly. "In view of the highest number of cases on Thursday since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the district administration should speed up contact tracing and implementation of restrictions and safety protocols," he said.

7) Health secretary Pradeep Vyas said that if the rise in daily cases continues, then there could be three lakh active cases in the state in the first week of April, news agency PTI reported.

8) The state is at the beginning of the second COVID-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week.

9) Nagpur is under a strict lockdown till March 21. Other restrictions like night curfew have been imposed in several other districts like Pune, Latur etc.

10) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is at the second position in COVID-19 vaccination, next only to Rajasthan. "The state has ranked second at the national level in COVID-19 vaccination. Rajasthan is ahead of us," he said in a tweet.

