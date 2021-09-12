Maharashtra may see surge in Covid cases after Ganesh festival: Health officials

At present, Maharashtra has the second-highest active cases in the country, after Kerala. Maharashtra has a total of 49,796 active cases as per the data by the state's health department released on September 11. Besides, the state reported 3,075 new coronavirus infections and 35 Covid-related deaths yesterday. However, Saturday's case count was the lowest since February 9 when the state reported 2,515 cases.

