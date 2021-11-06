Maharashtra which is the worst affected state due to covid-19 in both the first and the second wave has began preparing for the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

According to the projections made by the Centre and shared with the state, the active caseload of Covid-19 disease can reach upt0 1.2 million during the peak of the third wave.

The projections are based on Maharashtra’s highest active cases recorded during the second wave and district-wise peaks recorded between March and June this year.

The state’s peak active caseload – 698,354 – was recorded on April 25 this year.

“We are preparing for 1.2 million active cases in the third wave," said N Ramaswami, commissioner, National Health Mission, Maharashtra, a vertical of the union health ministry that works closely with the state and was quoted by HT.

Earlier Maharshtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope said that the COVID Task Force has cautioned about a third wave of the pandemic post the Diwali season. “The second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. But there is no favourable condition for a third wave as of now. The state task force has cautioned of a third wave post the Diwali season. We are assessing the situation," he said.

Tope said the new challenge before the state administration is to get the college students vaccinated against COVID-19. He appealed to collegians to come forward for vaccination

