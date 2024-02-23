Maharashtra McDonalds under fire for ‘cheesy deception’; renames McCheese veg burger to 'Cheddar delight …’
Maharashtra FDA accuses McDonalds of using cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets, prompting suspension of outlet in Ahmednagar and removal of word 'cheese' from menu nationally.
McDonalds, a fast food giant known for their burgers, is now facing the brunt of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) who has accused them of using substitutes in burgers and nuggets instead of real cheese, according to media reports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message