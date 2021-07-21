The registration for FYGC (Class 11) admissions have started in Maharashtra on July 21.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education (MSBSHSE) will be conducting a CET for admissions to the first year of junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions.

Candidates can enroll for the admission on cet.mh-ssc.ac.in. Students will be able to apply for MHT CET 2021 exam till July 26.

Recently, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the MHT CET 2021 exam will be held on August 21. "The entrance test is to ensure uniformity and comparability in FYJC admissions and to ensure fair play for students across all boards," Gaikwad announced on Twitter.

About Maharashtra CET Class 11 exam 2021:

The Maharashtra FYJC CET question paper will be of 100 marks based on the Class 10 curriculum of the state board.

The MHT FYJC CET exam will be available in 8 mediums, students can notify the medium in their application forms.

The 100 marks examination will be held offline in MCQ format.

The Maharashtra Board will be paying the fees for the MHT CET 2021 exam. Students of other boards will have to pay a fee of ₹178 for application registration. The CET exam will be optional and questions of 25 marks each in four subjects of Mathematics, Science, Sociology, English will be asked for 100 marks.

As per the Maharashtra Education minister, “Questions won't be asked from topics that were omitted from the curriculum in 2020-21. To fill in the application form for the test, students are required to access the following link: cet.mh-ssc.ac.in".

For the first time, a pre-entrance test (CET) will be conducted in the state for Class 11 admission.

On July 16, MSBSHSE announced the Class 10 results. Out of the total 15,75,806 students, 15,74,994 passed the exam. The passing percentage for the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 stood at 99.95%.

