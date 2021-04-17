Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra minister asks Piyush Goyal to 'set record straight' on Centre's allocation of oxygen

Maharashtra minister asks Piyush Goyal to 'set record straight' on Centre's allocation of oxygen

Premium
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.
1 min read . 10:11 PM IST ANI

  • Earlier in a series of tweets, Goyal had hit out at the Maharashtra government for its 'gimmicks' on oxygen
  • He further said that the Chief Minister should stop his 'daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday questioned the Centre's allocation of oxygen to states amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday questioned the Centre's allocation of oxygen to states amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the NCP leader asked union minister Piyush Goyal to 'set the record straight' and asked how much oxygen was has been given to Maharashtra.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a tweet, the NCP leader asked union minister Piyush Goyal to 'set the record straight' and asked how much oxygen was has been given to Maharashtra.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Mr. @PiyushGoyal ji Please enlighten us with some facts, How many metric tons of Oxygen is produced in our country and how much oxygen has the central government given to Maharashtra? Details given by you will clear all doubts and set the record straight," Malik tweeted.

Earlier in a series of tweets, Goyal had hit out at the Maharashtra government for its 'gimmicks' on oxygen.

"Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT's gimmicks on oxygen. GoI, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110 per cent of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use," he tweeted.

He further said that the Chief Minister should stop his 'daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state reported 67,123 new cases and 419 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,47,933, as per the state health department.

Out of the total active cases, 87,369 are in Mumbai, including 8,834 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.