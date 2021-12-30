Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat tests positive for Covid

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid. The cases of Covid have shot up in the last few days, and experts have been warning of third wave due to highly infection variant, Omicron. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, Maharashtra reported a massive spike in its daily coronavirus as well Omicron cases. The state saw 5,368 fresh infections, including 198 patients who were found infected with the new variant. Of the 198 cases of Omicron, 190 are from Mumbai.

Mumbai's civic body said that as many as 141 residents who had not traveled abroad recently tested positive for the Omicron variant on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of 153 persons who were found to have Omicron infection in the city, only 12 had international travel history, said the BMC. The civic body's number, however, differs with what the state reported today.

India has so far reported nearly 1000 cases of Omicron.

With inputs from PTI

With inputs from PTI

