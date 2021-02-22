Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has tested positive for coronavirus. Bhujbal has confirmed the news on Twitter today.

Taking to Twitter, Bhujbal said his health is fine. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those who came in my contact over the past two-three days should get themselves tested," he tweeted.

"My health is fine and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care in the backdrop of COVID-19. Should wear masks and use sanitisers regularly," the NCP leader added.

Bhujbal is the seventh minister to be infected by the novel coronavirus this month.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Shingne, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Satej Patil and Bachchu Kadu tested positive for the disease.

Last year, over 12 state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, contracted the viral infection.

Of late, there has been a spike in cases of coronavirus in the state.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths. According to the state health department, the total number of cases in the state has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of new infections. The death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 new deaths.

A total of 19,94,947 people have recovered from the virus in the state as of today, with 2,417 additional recoveries in the state. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956.

Owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

In a video address, CM Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."

