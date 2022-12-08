Maharashtra minister demands Vande Bharat on Nagpur-Hyderabad route

Currently, there are 22 trains running on the Nagpur Hyderabad route. Addition of Vande Bharat train in the route will ensure covering 575 km of distance in lesser time. Sudhir Mungantiwar also stated in the letter that Vande Bharat train will make it convenient for tourists, traders and entrepreneurs to travel in this area in shorter span of time. The beginning of Vande Bharat Express in the four districts in Vidarbha will benefit a large population in the state.

