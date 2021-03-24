Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, adding that his health was fine.

This is the second time the Maharashtra Minister has contracted Covid-19, the first being in June last year.

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader tweeted in Marathi, "Today is the second time I have tested positive for corona. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distancing and take care of themselves."

माझी आज दुसऱ्यांदा कोरोना चाचणी positive आली आहे.गेल्या काही दिवसात माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या सर्वांनी आपली तपासणी करून घ्यावी ही विनंती.मी डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्यानुसार काळजी घेत आहे. काळजी करण्यासारखं काही नाही.सर्वांनी मास्क वापरावा,सोशल डिस्टन्सचे पालन करावे व स्वतःची काळजी घ्यावी. — Dhananjay Munde (@dhananjay_munde) March 23, 2021

This comes three days after Maharashtra cabinet minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Aaditya Thackeray urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested for the killer virus.

"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe," the Maha cabinet minister had tweeted.

The state is witnessing a huge surge in daily Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra has recorded 28,699 fresh coronavirus cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the health department said on Tuesday.

According to the health department, the total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.

