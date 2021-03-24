OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde contracts Covid-19 for second time

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, adding that his health was fine.

This is the second time the Maharashtra Minister has contracted Covid-19, the first being in June last year.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader tweeted in Marathi, "Today is the second time I have tested positive for corona. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distancing and take care of themselves."

This comes three days after Maharashtra cabinet minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Aaditya Thackeray urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested for the killer virus.

"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe," the Maha cabinet minister had tweeted.

The state is witnessing a huge surge in daily Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra has recorded 28,699 fresh coronavirus cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the health department said on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FSSAI had demanded ‘non-GM origin and GM-free certificate’ for imports of 24 listed food products to India from 1 March.

Nations comply with FSSAI regulations on GM food imports

2 min read . 01:02 AM IST
Considering that GST is levied on value additions at every stage of the supply chain, non-compliance at any stage by an entity impacts flow of input tax credit.mint

Businesses face losses in tax credits due to suppliers’ defaults

2 min read . 12:59 AM IST
Photo: Getty Images via AFP

Boulder shooting leaves 10 dead, including police officer

2 min read . 23 Mar 2021
File Photo; Prince Harry has long been open about his personal struggles with grief and mental health issues

Prince Harry is taking on a new job title: Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp

4 min read . 23 Mar 2021

According to the health department, the total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout