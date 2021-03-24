Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde contracts Covid-19 for second time

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde contracts Covid-19 for second time

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 05:16 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Months after recovering from the novel coronavirus, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has again tested positive for Covid-19
  • This is the second time Munde has contracted Covid-19, the first being in June last year

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, adding that his health was fine.

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, adding that his health was fine.

This is the second time the Maharashtra Minister has contracted Covid-19, the first being in June last year.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This is the second time the Maharashtra Minister has contracted Covid-19, the first being in June last year.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader tweeted in Marathi, "Today is the second time I have tested positive for corona. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distancing and take care of themselves."

This comes three days after Maharashtra cabinet minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Aaditya Thackeray urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested for the killer virus.

"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe," the Maha cabinet minister had tweeted.

The state is witnessing a huge surge in daily Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra has recorded 28,699 fresh coronavirus cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the health department said on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IMF chief aims for $650 billion expansion of emergency reserve by June

1 min read . 05:24 AM IST

Nations comply with FSSAI regulations on GM food imports

2 min read . 01:02 AM IST

Businesses face losses in tax credits due to suppliers’ defaults

2 min read . 12:59 AM IST

Boulder shooting leaves 10 dead, including police officer

2 min read . 23 Mar 2021

According to the health department, the total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.