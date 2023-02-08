Maharashtra's Belapur-Gateway of India water service: Timings, tickets, route

In Maharashtra, the much-awaited water transport service has been flagged off from Belapur to Gateway of India on Tuesday. State Port Minister Dada Bhuse inaugurated the first round of water taxis on the route, which has been introduced by Nayantara shipping Pvt Ltd and will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

"This air-conditioned water taxi service by Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. Now the Belapur-Gateway of India water taxi will save the time and money of the passengers", the minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The water transport service will be available five days a week, Monday to Friday, with an average capacity of 200 passengers. The one-way lower deck tickets will cost passengers ₹250 while the upper deck is priced at ₹350.

"Water taxis will run from Gateway to Belapur from Monday to Friday i.e. five days a week. The total capacity of the boat is 200 passengers and passengers can travel both up and down. Along with this, the facility of the pass will also be provided to the working class," Bhuse added.

Earlier in December 2021, the water taxi services were launched on 12 routes including from Domestic Cruise Terminal in Mumbai to Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, Airoli, Rewas, Karanja, Dharanmtar, Kanhoji Angre Island, and Thane. Known as RoPax, the water transport saw one lakh passengers in the first 20 weeks of its launch beside the transportation of 20,000 vehicles.

At first, the state government started water transport services between Mumbai and Mandawa which reduced the journey time from three hours to 45 minutes.

(With ANI inputs)