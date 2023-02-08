Maharashtra's Belapur-Gateway of India water service: Timings, tickets, route
Maharashtra: The water transport service will be available five days a week, Monday to Friday, with an average capacity of 200 passengers.
In Maharashtra, the much-awaited water transport service has been flagged off from Belapur to Gateway of India on Tuesday. State Port Minister Dada Bhuse inaugurated the first round of water taxis on the route, which has been introduced by Nayantara shipping Pvt Ltd and will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.
