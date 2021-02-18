OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
A file photo of Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil. (HT)
A file photo of Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil. (HT)

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 10:58 AM IST Staff Writer

'I have tested Covid positive. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said in a tweet

Mumbai: Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil has tested positive for coronavirus. In a Twitter post, he informed about the same. "I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference," Jayant Patil said in a tweet.

In a post on Twitter, the minister has asked people who came in contact with him recently to be observant and self-isolate. "I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate," his tweet read.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil had earlier this month visited parts of the state during the 'Rashtravadi Parivar Samvad Yatra', an initiative to reach out to NCP leaders and workers.


Earlier this month, state ministers Anil Deshmukh, Satej Patil and Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Last year, over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were infected by the virus.

