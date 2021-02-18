Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-191 min read . 10:58 AM IST
'I have tested Covid positive. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said in a tweet
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'I have tested Covid positive. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said in a tweet
Mumbai: Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil has tested positive for coronavirus. In a Twitter post, he informed about the same. "I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference," Jayant Patil said in a tweet.
Mumbai: Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil has tested positive for coronavirus. In a Twitter post, he informed about the same. "I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference," Jayant Patil said in a tweet.
In a post on Twitter, the minister has asked people who came in contact with him recently to be observant and self-isolate. "I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate," his tweet read.
In a post on Twitter, the minister has asked people who came in contact with him recently to be observant and self-isolate. "I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate," his tweet read.
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil had earlier this month visited parts of the state during the 'Rashtravadi Parivar Samvad Yatra', an initiative to reach out to NCP leaders and workers.
Earlier this month, state ministers Anil Deshmukh, Satej Patil and Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Last year, over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were infected by the virus.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.