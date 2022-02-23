Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has been arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim and the underworld.

Moments after being arrested, the NCP leader said, "Have been arrested, but won't be scared. We will fight and win."

Malik was grilled by the ED today for over six hours. According to ED sources, the investigating agency is probing Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik being brought out of Enforcement Directorate office, to be taken for medical examination.



He has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/UMAVK5ZEVW — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

The ED had summoned the minister today morning and brought him to its office.

Meanwhile, the NCP workers are protesting near the party's headquarters, located close to the ED's office in south Mumbai. The workers shouted slogans slamming the BJP-led central government and ED.

They said they are with Malik, NCP's national spokesperson and the party's Mumbai unit chief. The workers were seen heading towards the ED's office, but were stopped by police personnel near the party's office.

The NCP activists then did a sit-in protest. "The protest is against the unjust questioning of Nawab Malik as he was exposing the BJP NCB CBI ED nexus on a daily basis. We will not be cowed down. NCP will keep exposing BJP and all central agencies," party spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said.

Last week, the ED had conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to Haseena Parkar in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman, Salim Qureshi, aka Salim Fruits.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.