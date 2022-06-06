Maharashtra minister speaks on school opening amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The state had recorded 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death the day before. Sunday is the fourth consecutive day when the state reported more than 1,000 cases. The state has 6,767 active cases now, the department said in a statement. A total of 25,994 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra to 8,10,61,270.

