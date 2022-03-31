Maharashtra minister stresses on need to be alert due to covid surge in China

"We've to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases in Europe, China and other countries. Till now we have seen the impact of the third wave, we can't even think of removing the mask. In case we find any change, appropriate changes will be done by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We will have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. There are relaxations given, it's not as strict as earlier. But we will have to wear masks," Tope said.