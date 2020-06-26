Under its Mission Begin Again Phase-4, Maharashtra government has decided to allow barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to reopen, with adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), from June 28 in the state. "Barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours with restricted entry with prior appointments only. Only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, threading etc are allowed. Skin related services will not be permitted presently. This should prominently be displayed in the shops," read an order from the state government. "Easing of restrictions Mission Begin Again Phase-IV," tweeted CMO Maharashtra along with the order.

Employees must wear protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks. "All workstations must be sanitised after every service. All common areas and floors must be sanitised after every two hours," the order added.

The salon operators had demanded that they be allowed to do their business or else the government provide them a financial package, State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said in a video message.

As many as 12 barbers have committed suicide in the last three months due to financial losses suffered due to the lockdown, Wadettiwar added.

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till June 30. On May 31, it had issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again'.

4,841 new cases of COVID-19 and 192 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. The total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have reached 1,47,741 including 63,342 active cases and 6,931 deaths.