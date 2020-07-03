Maharashtra MLA, husband test positive for Covid-19

Thane: A woman MLA has tested positive for coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, becoming the fourth legislator from the area to contract the disease, a senior civic official said on Thursday.

Thane: A woman MLA has tested positive for coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, becoming the fourth legislator from the area to contract the disease, a senior civic official said on Thursday.

The MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he said.

The MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Her husband tested positive for the infection on Thursday and both of them have been home quarantined, the official said.

She has become the fourth legislator to test positive for COVID-19 in Thane district. Earlier, two MLAs and an MLC had contracted the disease.

A Hindi poetess, who was in her 60s, died of COVID-19 here on Thursday, civic officials said.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 1,921 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, the tally rose to 3,567 on Thursday, the officials said

Also, 36 more patients died, taking the toll in the district to 1,130, they said.

The maximum number of positive cases came from Kalyan at 563, followed by Thane city (392) and Navi Mumbai (265).

Mira Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar recorded 171 and 174 cases, respectively.

Of the 36 deaths, 12 were recorded in Thane city, the officials said.

Adjoining Palghar district has reported 5,766 cases and 137 deaths so far, they said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Coronavirus