In a jolt to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five out of 10 seats in the MLC polls on Tuesday. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance which included NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have won the rest of the seat. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) that went to polls on Monday.

