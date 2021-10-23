Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and his mother have tested positive for COVID-19. However, both have mild symptoms, said a official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding that they were asked to isolate at their residence in Dadar area.

A senior aide of Thackeray confirmed that he has the infection. Thackeray (53) had recently been visiting Nashik, Pune and Thane and also meeting party leaders in Mumbai ahead of the next year's civic elections.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on on Friday reported 1,632 new coronavirus cases, slightly up from a day ago, and 40 fresh fatalities, while 1,744 patients recovered from the infection in the state, the health department said.

Eight districts out of the total 36 did not report any fresh case of the respiratory disease. With the addition of new cases and deaths, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 65,99,850, while the toll increased to 1,39,965.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 2.12 per cent, the department said. With 1,744 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases increased to 64,32,138, it said.

