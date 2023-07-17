The eagerly-anticipated Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to commence in Mumbai today. Spanning three weeks, from July 17 to August 4, the session will take place at the esteemed Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point.

This session holds particular significance as it marks the first gathering following the surprising split between former Leader of Opposition and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar and his uncle, Sharad Pawar, who serves as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo. Ajit Pawar aligned himself with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, along with a group of NCP MLAs.

A comprehensive agenda has been prepared for the Monsoon session, featuring a total of 24 proposed bills. Notably, 10 bills have already received approval from the Cabinet while the remaining 14 await endorsement before being presented for consideration.

Among the proposed bills, one has already been passed by the Legislative Council and is now slated for introduction in the Assembly. Furthermore, another bill, currently under the purview of a joint committee from both houses, is anticipated to be tabled for discussion during the session.

In addition to the 24 bills, six existing ordinances, which are already in effect, will be presented in the monsoon session to seek the legislative body's formal endorsement. This underscores the significance of the session as a forum for lawmakers to review and provide their consent on matters pertaining to governance.

As the Monsoon Session unfolds, all eyes will be on the Maharashtra legislature as it deliberates on crucial legislative measures, addresses pertinent issues, and ensures democratic processes continue to shape the state's governance.

Earlier on July 16, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government would not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

On the eve of the State Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a joint press conference and said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the Eknath Shinde government will address all issues related to the welfare of the people which will be raised by the opposition.

"Maharashtra legislature Monsoon session starts from tomorrow. We will discuss all the issues during the session. Even though our strength has increased we will make sure that we do not misuse it and address all the issues related to the welfare of the people that will be raised by the opposition," ANI quoted him as saying.

In the joint conference, Chief Minister Shinde said that opposition should raise the questions against the state government for the welfare of people but also praise when government does something right.

CM Shinde announced that the Opposition, as expected, would boycott the Tea program during the monsoon session. He stated that all important issues would be discussed during the session and highlighted the support of over 210 MLAs for the current government.

According to Shinde, it is important for the Opposition to question the government if any wrongdoing is observed as it is crucial for the welfare of the people. Also, he mentioned that it is the duty of the Opposition to acknowledge and commend the government for its positive actions.

(With ANI inputs)

