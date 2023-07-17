Maharashtra: Monsoon session 2023 starts today; here's what to expect3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature begins on July 17 in Mumbai. The session will focus on 24 proposed bills and seek endorsement for six existing ordinances.
The eagerly-anticipated Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to commence in Mumbai today. Spanning three weeks, from July 17 to August 4, the session will take place at the esteemed Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×