Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane; check details here

As the southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra on Sunday, residents of the maximum city experienced respite from the scorching heatwave.

According to the official handle of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Tagore Nagar in Mumbai received the highest rainfall of 158.2 mm in just five hours, from 8 pm to 1 am.

The BMC said several areas witnessed rainfall ranging from 100 to 150 mm. The average rainfall in the city area was 99.11 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 61.29 mm and the western suburbs recorded 73.78 mm.

Madhya Maharashtra is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 09th & 10th June and isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 11th June, 2024. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2024

The head of the India Meteorological Department, Sunil Kamble, told newswire ANI, “We have issued an Orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Nanded for the next 24 hours. Today, Mumbai received more than 65 mm of rainfall.”

The weather department warned on June 9 that Madhya Maharashtra is very likely to receive very heavy rainfall on June 9 and 10, and the same condition may persist on June 11.

In a post on X, IMD issued a red alert and said, “Madhya Maharashtra is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 09th & 10th June and isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 11th June, 2024.”

📢 In Mumbai, Tagore Nagar recorded the highest rainfall of 158.2 mm in just five hours yesterday (9 June), from 8 pm to 1 am. ⛈️



☔ Additionally, various locations reported rainfall ranging from 100 to 150 mm.



☔ During this five-hour period, the city area's average rainfall… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 10, 2024

According to the IMD, the monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of the regular schedule, citing favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast.

The heavy rains resulted in waterlogging in many areas, including Byculla, Sion, Dadar, Mazgaon, Kurla, Vikhroli, and Andheri. This severely impacted vehicular movement and caused long traffic jams. Local train services were also delayed as water accumulated on the tracks.

Other parts of Maharashtra: According to the weather bulletin, here are the updates for various Maharashtra cities.

Raigad, Thane, Sholapur, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv: IMD has issued an orange alert for June 10, as it expects very heavy rainfall with lightning and gusty winds (50-60 Kmph) at isolated places. It also sounded a yellow alert for June 11 with similar conditions.

Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg: IMD issued an orange alert for both cities on June 10 and 11. The weather agency predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next couple of days in these districts: Pune, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Sangli, Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur Wardha, Wasim, Yawatmal.