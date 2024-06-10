Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane; check details here

  • Mumbai experiences relief as the southwest monsoon brings heavy rainfall. Tagore Nagar records 158.2mm in 5 hours. BMC reports 100-150mm across areas, with the city averaging 99.11mm. IMD issues an orange alert for the maximum city.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated04:56 PM IST
A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield herself during rains, outside CSMT in Mumbai, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield herself during rains, outside CSMT in Mumbai, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI)

As the southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra on Sunday, residents of the maximum city experienced respite from the scorching heatwave.

According to the official handle of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Tagore Nagar in Mumbai received the highest rainfall of 158.2 mm in just five hours, from 8 pm to 1 am.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Tracker: Monsoon advances in Mumbai; heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in these regions

The BMC said several areas witnessed rainfall ranging from 100 to 150 mm. The average rainfall in the city area was 99.11 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 61.29 mm and the western suburbs recorded 73.78 mm.

The head of the India Meteorological Department, Sunil Kamble, told newswire ANI, “We have issued an Orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Nanded for the next 24 hours. Today, Mumbai received more than 65 mm of rainfall.”

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains: Parts of Maximum city face waterlogging due to pre-monsoon showers. Netizens say, ‘good job, BMC!’

The weather department warned on June 9 that Madhya Maharashtra is very likely to receive very heavy rainfall on June 9 and 10, and the same condition may persist on June 11.

In a post on X, IMD issued a red alert and said, “Madhya Maharashtra is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 09th & 10th June and isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 11th June, 2024.”

According to the IMD, the monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of the regular schedule, citing favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast.

The heavy rains resulted in waterlogging in many areas, including Byculla, Sion, Dadar, Mazgaon, Kurla, Vikhroli, and Andheri. This severely impacted vehicular movement and caused long traffic jams. Local train services were also delayed as water accumulated on the tracks.

ALSO READ: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, two days ahead of schedule

Other parts of Maharashtra:

According to the weather bulletin, here are the updates for various Maharashtra cities.

Raigad, Thane, Sholapur, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv: IMD has issued an orange alert for June 10, as it expects very heavy rainfall with lightning and gusty winds (50-60 Kmph) at isolated places. It also sounded a yellow alert for June 11 with similar conditions.

Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg: IMD issued an orange alert for both cities on June 10 and 11. The weather agency predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Tracker: Monsoon advances in parts of Maharashtra, says IMD; alert issued for Mumbai, Thane till June 10

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next couple of days in these districts: Pune, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Sangli, Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur Wardha, Wasim, Yawatmal. 

With agency inputs.

