Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8 pm today, the Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday. The chief minister on Saturday had said that his government was planning to relax more Covid curbs in the coming days and would also take a call regarding the local train travel.

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे आज रात्री ८ वाजता महाराष्ट्रातील जनतेला संबोधित करतील



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will address the state tonight at 8 pm



Stay tuned on our Facebook/Twitter/YouTube Channel for the LIVE streamhttps://t.co/2xokOekMo2https://t.co/MmWFoeK2bU pic.twitter.com/KfqpJGHr2g — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 8, 2021

Speaking at a function organised by the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport), the chief minister also said he met with the representatives of hotels and restaurants and explained to them that the curbs will be eased step by step. The representatives of hotels and restaurants have been demanding restrictions be lifted beyond 4 pm.

Thackeray said that his government was going to grant more relaxations, but it was taking every step cautiously. "A decision will be taken for local train passengers as well. We need to ensure that these relaxations do not trigger another wave of Covid," he said.

Earlier, the state government eased relaxations in 14 districts, with lowest Covid positivity rate. The government has allowed all shops to remain open till 8 pm. It also permitted resumption of schools for certain classes in urban and rural areas from August 17 onwards.

However, no decision was taken for Mumbai local trains. The government said that it would take a call in few days on how can relaxations be given to more segments of people. Currently, people from some categories are allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains which are being operated only for those employed in essential sectors. Many sections have been demanding that those fully vaccinated be allowed to board the local trains.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 6,061 new Covid cases and 128 fatalities on which took the infection tally to 63,47,820 and death toll to 1,33,845. As many as 9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,39,493. The state currently has 71,050 active infection cases now.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.