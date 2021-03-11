Amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday postponed its preliminary exam which was scheduled for March 14. The state relief and rehabilitation department issued a circular in this regard and said it was reviewing the situation in various parts of the state.

Initially, the exam was scheduled for April 2020, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the delay for the second time, MPSC aspirants staged a protest earlier this morning.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's tally to 22,52,057.

Nagpur District recorded a fresh upsurge in coronavirus cases, with 1,710 people testing positive for the deadly virus on Wednesday. Vidarbha’s 11 districts together also recorded a new high of 3,934 Covid-19 cases on the day.

Amravati district, which is one of the problem areas, recorded 554 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, followed by Yavatmal at 429, Akola at 391, Buldhana at 385, and Washim at 117, all in the Amravati division.

Following this, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to impose a weeklong lockdown in the Nagpur district from 15 to 21 March.

However, essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open. Liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period.

Further, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also indicated that more parts of the state could go into lockdown as virus cases have been on the rise in the state for nearly a month.

"In the coming days, there might be some places where a lockdown is inevitable. We will take the decision in the next couple of days," CM Thackeray said

The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, among others, in the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via