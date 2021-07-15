The SSC Maharashtra Board will be announcing Class 10 result 2021 on Friday. According to the Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the SSC result 2021 on July 16 at 1 pm.

Students can check their results tomorrow by visiting any of these websites: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

“The online result of E10V prepared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on the basis of internal assessment in the year 2021 will be released tomorrow, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Will be announced. Best wishes to all students!," the Maharashtra Board said in an official statement.

𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students. #SSC #results #internalassessment @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/Qaq4zrLllB — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2021





The Maharashtra Class 10 board exam 2021 got cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, this year. Therefore, the state board decided to evaluate marks on the basis of internal examination.

The Maharashtra SSC Board Class 10 students will be evaluated based on their performance in class 9 as well as class 10 internals. Of the 100 marks, 50% will be based on class 9, 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments in class 10.

Last year, 15,75,103 appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board examinations, and the results were declared on July 29. As many as 15,01,105 students qualified in 2020. A total of 95.30% of students had qualified last year. Konkan region recorded the highest pass percentage with 98.77% in 2020 and Aurangabad had recorded the lowest pass percentage at 92%.

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the “SSC Result 2021" link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information

Step 4: Click on the submit button and view your result

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.