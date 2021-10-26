Maharashtra: MSRTC bus fares hiked, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bus ticket up by ₹120. Check fares on other routes here1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2021, 06:39 AM IST
- MSRTC bus fares hiked: Travellers will have to pay ₹525 for Pune Shivneri AC buses
Mumbai: Amid rising diesel prices and losses, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday hiked fares across all its services. After the latest hike, the ticket prices have gone up by a minimum of ₹5 and travel in AC 'Shivneri' buses between Mumbai's Dadar and Swargate in Pune will now cost ₹75 more. So, instead of ₹450, travellers will have to pay ₹525 for Pune Shivneri AC buses. The new fares were effective from Monday midnight said the corporation.
The MSRTC, which has been severely hit due to curtailed operations amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, is expected to earn an additional ₹50 crore from this move, Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director of the state-run transport undertaking told PTI. "We have decided to hike fares by around 17.17 per cent mainly due to a rise in diesel prices. The revised fares will be effective from (Monday) midnight. MSRTC is revising its bus fare after a gap of three years," he said.
Nigh Express Buses
However, ticket rates of night express buses have been reduced by ₹5 to ₹10. As per the MSRTC, ordinary buses, which depart between 7 pm and 5 am and reach their destinations after a six-hour journey are called 'Night Express' (Ratrani) buses.
MSRTC bus fares hiked: Fares on some of the routes
The MSRTC had raised its fares by 18 per cent in June 2018.
-With agency inputs
