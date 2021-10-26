Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: MSRTC bus fares hiked, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bus ticket up by 120. Check fares on other routes here

Maharashtra: MSRTC bus fares hiked, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bus ticket up by 120. Check fares on other routes here

MSRTC bus fares hiked: The MSRTC had raised its fares by 18 per cent in June 2018.
1 min read . 06:39 AM IST Livemint

  • MSRTC bus fares hiked: Travellers will have to pay 525 for Pune Shivneri AC buses

Mumbai: Amid rising diesel prices and losses, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday hiked fares across all its services.  After the latest hike, the ticket prices have gone up by a minimum of 5 and travel in AC 'Shivneri' buses between Mumbai's Dadar and Swargate in Pune will now cost 75 more. So, instead of 450, travellers will have to pay 525 for Pune Shivneri AC buses. The new fares were effective from Monday midnight said the corporation. 

The MSRTC, which has been severely hit due to curtailed operations amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, is expected to earn an additional 50 crore from this move, Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director of the state-run transport undertaking told PTI. "We have decided to hike fares by around 17.17 per cent mainly due to a rise in diesel prices. The revised fares will be effective from (Monday) midnight. MSRTC is revising its bus fare after a gap of three years," he said. 

Nigh Express Buses

However, ticket rates of night express buses have been reduced by 5 to 10. As per the MSRTC, ordinary buses, which depart between 7 pm and 5 am and reach their destinations after a six-hour journey are called 'Night Express' (Ratrani) buses.

MSRTC bus fares hiked: Fares on some of the routes

  • Passengers will have to pay 860 instead of 740 for the Mumbai-Aurangabad journey.
  • Mumbai-Vijaydurg (Ratnagiri district) journey on ordinary buses: 730 instead of 625.
  • For tourist-friendly services like 'Mahabaleshwar Darshan' and 'Pratapgarh Darshan', passengers will have to pay 100 instead of 60 and 110 inside of 70. 

The MSRTC had raised its fares by 18 per cent in June 2018. 

-With agency inputs

