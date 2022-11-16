Maharashtra: MSRTC employees get 6% DA hike

Maharashtra: MSRTC employees get 6% DA hike1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
With this hike, the DA for MSRTC staff will increase to 34%.
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a 6% hike in dearness allowance for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, an official informed. With this, the DA for MSRTC staff will increase to 34%.
Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of MSRTC, told PTI that the government has given the nod for increasing DA to 34% from the existing 28%.
State-owned public transport bodies will have to bear a financial burden of ₹15 crore per month for this new measure.
Shrirang Barge, a union leader, said they were happy with the decision though it was pending for four months. "MSRTC employees should also get dearness allowance arrears as in the past the state government has not paid it," Barge said. The corporation has a workforce of more than 80,000 employees.
Last year, MSRTC employees had gone on a strike for more than five months for various demands including merger of the corporation with the state government. MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses.
(with inputs from PTI)
