Maharashtra: MSRTC suspends 93 staffers and terminates 1,525 daily wage workers

PUNE : Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), on Sunday, suspended 93 staffers, while the services of 1,525 daily wage workers were terminated.

The total number of staffers who have faced this action has now reached 6,497.

An MSRTC spokesperson said operations resumed at 50 out of 250 bus depots in the state, comprising 20 depots in Mumbai, 22 in Pune, three each in Aurangabad and Nashik and two in Nagpur.

He added that, as on Sunday evening, not a single depot out of the 33 located in Amravati division of the undertaking was functional.

Staffers of the loss-making MSRTC have been agitating since 28 October demanding merger with the state government, which will give them higher salaries and greater job security.

Over 18,000 employees of MSRTC had on Saturday reported to duty, even though majority other workers continued to protest on the 31st day.

