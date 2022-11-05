Maharashtra: Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express catches fire near Nashik

Maharashtra: Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express catches fire near Nashik1 min read . 12:00 PM IST
- The fire has been extinguished and the parcel van is being detached from the other coaches at the Nashik Road station
A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express at Nashik Road station on Saturday.
As per the news agencies, the blaze erupted around 8:45 am in the parcel van (coach) next to the engine of the train that runs between Shalimar (West Bengal) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station in Mumbai.
"A fire was reported in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik. The luggage compartment detached from the train. Passenger bogies unaffected," said Central Railway.
Chief public relations officer of the Central Railway Shivaji Sutar, all passengers are safe. The fire has been extinguished and the parcel van is being detached from the other coaches at the Nashik Road station.
"Luggage compartment/Parcel van which was next to the engine has been detached from the train and soon train will re-start safely," said the CPRO.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.
Earlier on Thursday, Pune Fire Brigade informed that five fire tenders reached the godown on Ahmednagar road in Sopan Nagar after an incident of fire outbreak was reported here.
Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the terrace of Chhabildas English Medium School in Mumbai on Wednesday due to an LPG gas cylinder explosion. This fire incident hurt three people who were then admitted to Sion Hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said adding that two cars parked on the school premises were damaged in the incident.
On November 1, a state transport (ST) bus caught fire in Pimpalvihir, Amravati where all the 35 onboard passengers were reported safe.
(With ANI inputs)
