Maharashtra's majority of new coronavirus cases are now coming from cities like Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nashik. Earlier, it was Mumbai which recorded the highest cases and pushed the state tally. However, the financial capital of the country has recorded major dip in daily count.

But the city has been replaced by other urban centers which are driving the state's tally.

In the last few days, cities like Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik and Nagpur have been reporting more cases than Mumbai.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 18,067 new cases, of which Mumbai contributed 1,121 while Pune accounted for 2,966 cases.

From January 26 to 31, Pune recorded more cases than the entire Mumbai region comprising the Mumbai city and neighbouring satellites cities like Thane and Navi Mumbai, accordinng to PTI.

Last month, Maharashtra reported over 40,000 cases for few days with highest daily count at 48,270 cases on January 21, 2022.

The recent surge was due to Omicron variant of Covid. In the third wave, Mumbai recorded highest single dayy spike around January 7 with 20,971 cases.

However, since then, cases have seen a steady decline in Mumbai. The city had recorded over 10,000 cases every day from January 4 to 15.

But on January 31 and February 1, the new daily cases in Mumbai fell below 1,000. The new cases peaked in Pune, its satellite city Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur on January 21. On that day, Pune recorded 8,464 infections, Pimpri-Chinchwad 4,943 and Nagpur 3,659. Nashik city recorded its peak on January 19 with 1,946 cases.

With agency inputs

