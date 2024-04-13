Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Pay and Accounts office | VIDEO
Maharashtra news: A fire broke out at Mumbai's Pay and Accounts office.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A fire broke out at Pay and Accounts office in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the fire at the building.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, billows of smoke were seen coming out of the building. Operations are on to douse the fire.
Further details awaited.
