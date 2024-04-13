Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Pay and Accounts office | VIDEO

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Pay and Accounts office | VIDEO

Akriti Anand

Maharashtra news: A fire broke out at Mumbai's Pay and Accounts office.

Maharashtra news: A fire broke out at Mumbai's Pay and Accounts office.

A fire broke out at Pay and Accounts office in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the fire at the building.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, billows of smoke were seen coming out of the building. Operations are on to douse the fire.

Further details awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.