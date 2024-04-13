Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Pay and Accounts office | VIDEO

A fire broke out at Pay and Accounts office in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the fire at the building. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video shared by news agency ANI, billows of smoke were seen coming out of the building. Operations are on to douse the fire.

Further details awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

