Maharashtra News: Around 200 tourists rescued from Anjaneri Fort in Nashik after heavy rains. Visuals show 'human chain' rescue operation. Fort overcrowded due to Sunday rush, says RFO Nashik West Division Vrushali Ghade.

Maharashtra News: In Maharashtra's Nashik, around 200 tourists were stranded at the Anjaneri Fort after heavy rains lashed the state on Sunday. The tourists were rescued on Sunday itself, following a six-hour-long rescue operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals from the Anjaneri Fort showed people walking down the long trek, making a 'human chain' to safety.

RFO Nashik West Division Vrushali Ghade clarified on Monday that the Anjaneri Fort was overcrowded on 14 July because it was Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Yesterday, some people went up the hill. Water flowed through the stairs due to sudden heavy rain. As a result, the people had difficulty getting down the stairs, and the forest department was called... All the people were rescued by the team of the forest department. There were at least 200-300 stranded people..." Ghade added.

IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Maharashtra for 16 July The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Tuesday (16 July). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and an orange alert for tomorrow for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satar, and Kolhapur.

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD stated that the monsoon has started shifting downward and that coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Konkan Goa will receive more than 20 cm of rain in the coming days.

Train traffic resumes on Konkan Railway route Train traffic on the Konkan Railway route resumed at 7 PM on Monday, more than 24 hours after soil seepage outside a tunnel in Maharashtra disrupted services and left many passengers stranded in trains for hours, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Konkan Railway officials expect train services to normalise soon.

Notably, this is the second major disruption in the last six days on the Konkan Railway route, which passes through mountainous terrain from Roha in Maharashtra to Thokur in Kerala. Earlier, traffic on the route was halted for 18 hours on 10 July due to waterlogging at the Pernem tunnel near Goa.

(With agency inputs)

