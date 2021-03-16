Maharashtra: Mumbai nears 2,000 new Covid cases, Pune reports huge daily spike

As Maharashtra struggles with an explosion of novel coronavirus cases, its capital city Mumbai reported nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the city's civic body data.

Mumbai on Tuesday again recorded as many cases as 1,922 — the second-highest single-day spike of the year. According to the bulletin of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 246 buildings in the city are sealed as there are more than five positive cases in these buildings, while 34 areas have been identified as containment zones.

The total number of positive patients in the financial capital of India stands at 3,47,581.

On March 14, the city recorded its highest spike of the year with 1,963 fresh infections.

On the other hand, Pune district reported a huge spike in its daily Covid-19 count as the infections surpass 3,500-mark for the first time this year.

Pune district reported 3,574 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total case count to 4,10,347, a health official said on Tuesday evening.

The death toll in the district reached 9,440 with 12 more fatalities, he added.

However, 1,577 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the Pune division, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,10,347. There are currently 24,204 active cases.

With the addition of 1,354 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 1,36,320 on Tuesday, an official said.

Apart from this, eight persons died of the infection during the day, taking the toll in the district to 2,184, the official said.

Of the cases reported so far, Nashik city accounts for 89,284, while 39,162 were from other parts of the district, 6,285 from Malegaon and 1,589 from outside the district, it was stated.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government earlier today, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said the state is "in the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic".

Amid concern of rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the central government team has asked the state to focus on containment strategies and scale up the pace of vaccination campaign, especially in districts witnessing a sharp increase in infections.

The letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, which is based on the assessment of the central government team, has urged the state to bring down its positivity rate and step up contact-tracing.

The letter also notes the lack of Covid-19-appropriate behavior and "tracking and testing of cases".

Maharashtra will get another 12.74 lakh of vaccine doses:

Bhushan also said that the state would get another 12.74 lakh of vaccine doses by 18 March.

The worst-affected districts in the state include Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad.





