RBI, HDFC, ICICI banks receive threat mail for executing 'biggest scam' in India: 'All bombs will blast if...'
An email received by the RBI and other banks in Mumbai said bombs were planted at 11 different locations of Mumbai. The sender demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over “biggest scam in the history of India”.
