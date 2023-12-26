The Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other banks, including the HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in the city, received a bomb threat. In an email, the sender said bombs were planted at 11 different locations across Mumbai. The sender demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A screenshot of the threat email accessed by ABP news read: "We have planted 11 bombs in different locations in Mumbai. RBI along with private sector banks have executed the biggest scam in the history of India. The scam involves RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some of the top banking officials and some renowned ministers of India."

The Mumbai Police said, “A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 places in Mumbai." Moreover, the email also mentioned the locations where three bombs were planted. "1. RBI- New Central Building Fort, Mumbai; 1. HDFC House-Churchgate, Mumbai; 3. ICICI Bank Towers, BKC, Mumbai." A warning was also issued that the bombs would detonate at 1:30 PM.

"We demand that both RBI Governor and Finance Minister to immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with full disclosure of the scam. We also demand government to give them both and all those who are involved the punishment they deserve," the email said.

Mumbai police said they went to all these places and investigated but did not find anything. “A case has been registered and the probe is underway," they were quoted by ANI as saying.

In November 2023, the Mumbai International Airport, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, had received a "threat" email to blow up its Terminal 2 if the authorities didn't comply with the demands, police told ANI.

