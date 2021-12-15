Schools in Mumbai and Pune are scheduled to reopen for students of classes 1 to 7 this week, officials said on Tuesday. In Mumbai, the offline classes will commence on Wednesday, while they will start on Thursday in Pune city. In both the cities, schools were shut for over 20 months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent imposition of restrictions.

Earlier, the schools for students of primary and middle sections were supposed to reopen in the first week of December (on Dec 1 in Pune and on Dec 4 in Mumbai), but the decision was postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

For Mumbai, an order to reopen the schools was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Meanwhile, the same was ordered for Pune by Vikram Kumar, commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to the order, the schools have been asked to follow all COVID-19 protocols, while RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for teachers and non-teaching staff who are not fully vaccinated yet.

The PMC has asked school managements to complete vaccination of their staff.

Maharashtra reported 569 new coronavirus positive cases, including two more patients of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2, and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Monday.

With the fresh infections, the coronavirus caseload rose to 66,44,452 and the death toll to 1,41,264, a health bulletin said. On Sunday, the state reported 704 new vases and 16 fatalities.

“Two new cases are found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology, one from Latur and one from Pune," the health department said.

(With inputs from agencies)

