The Mumbai civic body on Sunday informed that two COVID-19 cases were reported from city's slum colony Dharavi and currently, there are only 13 active infections in the area.

After reporting up to 99 COVID-19 cases daily in April, Dharavi has seen a gradual drop in single-day infections in the last couple of days , marking a turnaround in the second wave.

As per a PTI report, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official appreciating the efforts last month said, the 'Dharavi model' of COVID-19 management and the vaccination drive has helped in successfully containing the second wave in the area.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in April 2020, the slum-dominated area has reported 354 deaths (till May 26). Of those, 42 fatalities have been recorded since February 7, 2021, the officials said.

Cases in the slum-dominated area rose significantly in March and peaked in April, when it reported the highest single-day spike of 99 cases on April 8.

Mumbai COVID tally

Mumbai reported 733 new coronavirus infections and 18 fatalities on Saturday, the BMC said. The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,15,879, while the death toll rose to 15,164. On Friday, the city had witnessed 696 new cases and 24 deaths.

There are 15,798 active COVID-19 patients in the city now as 732 patients recovered during the day. So far, 6,82,678 persons have recovered from the viral infection in the city, at the recovery rate of 95 percent. With 29,174 tests conducted in the last 24-hours, the total of coronavirus tests done so far reached 65,90,371.

Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between June 5 to 11 dipped to 0.11 per cent, while the average doubling rate of cases is 633 days now. There are 21 active containment zones and 95 sealed buildings in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)









