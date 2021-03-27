Nagpur district in Maharashtra has reported 3,688 new Covid-19 cases. The district has also registered 3,227 cases where the people affected by Covid-19 have been discharged. The district has reported 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to ANI, citing a civil surgeon.

The cumulative case load in the district has now reached 2,14,850. Out of the total patients, 1,72,634 have been discharged from health care facilities. The toll of active cases in the district now stands at 37,343, one of the highest in the country. The addition of 54 new deaths has taken the total toll of fatalities to 4,873.

Total active cases in the state have reached 2,83,772, according to data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of patients or affected people cured from the disease in the state of Maharashtra has reached, 23,00,056. The death toll has climbed to 53,907.

