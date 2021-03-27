Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Nagpur district reports 3,688 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths in 24hrs

Maharashtra: Nagpur district reports 3,688 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths in 24hrs

Police personnel check vehicles at CA Road during a week-long lockdown declared in Nagpur on March 15. (HT photo)
1 min read . 05:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The cumulative caseload in the district has now reached 2,14,850
  • The toll of active cases in the district now stands at 37,343

Nagpur district in Maharashtra has reported 3,688 new Covid-19 cases. The district has also registered 3,227 cases where the people affected by Covid-19 have been discharged. The district has reported 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to ANI, citing a civil surgeon.

Nagpur district in Maharashtra has reported 3,688 new Covid-19 cases. The district has also registered 3,227 cases where the people affected by Covid-19 have been discharged. The district has reported 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to ANI, citing a civil surgeon.

The cumulative case load in the district has now reached 2,14,850. Out of the total patients, 1,72,634 have been discharged from health care facilities. The toll of active cases in the district now stands at 37,343, one of the highest in the country. The addition of 54 new deaths has taken the total toll of fatalities to 4,873.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The cumulative case load in the district has now reached 2,14,850. Out of the total patients, 1,72,634 have been discharged from health care facilities. The toll of active cases in the district now stands at 37,343, one of the highest in the country. The addition of 54 new deaths has taken the total toll of fatalities to 4,873.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Total active cases in the state have reached 2,83,772, according to data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of patients or affected people cured from the disease in the state of Maharashtra has reached, 23,00,056. The death toll has climbed to 53,907.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.