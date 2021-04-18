Maharashtra's Nagpur district has reported a total of 7,107 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The state also reported 85 deaths in the span of a single day.

On a positive note, the district in Maharashtra has 3,987 recoveries, and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon, Nagpur.

The total cases reported in the district has amounted to 3,23,106 whereas the total recoveries reported have reached 2,47,590. After the recent surge, the total active cases in the state have reached 69,243. The tally of death toll has now reached 6,273.

Maharashtra imposed Covid-19 rules in order to bring down the cases in the state. The new measures have been instated on Wednesday last week and will be in effect till 1 May.

Maharashtra Home MinisterDilip Walse Patil on Sunday warned of action against those violating the restrictions imposed by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will remain in force during the period.

"In order to curb the rising number of COVID-19 infections, curfew order and restrictions should be effectively followed. Action will be taken against those who violate orders," Walse Patil tweeted.

All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational during the period, according to a government notification issued earlier.

There will be a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1, the notification said.

The number of participants at marriage and funeral has been capped at 25 and 20, respectively. Barber shops, saloons, spas, schools, colleges, coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain shut during the period, as per the notification.

