Maharashtra: Five workers killed, several injured in a blast at explosives factory in Nagpur’s Dhamna

At least five workers were killed and several others injured in a blast at an explosives-manufacturing factory near Nagpur this afternoon, Maharashtra police said on Thursday.

"At least 5 people have died and 5 people are injured in an explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna. The team is about to reach the spot," news agency ANI reported, quoting Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal.

"Five people died in this incident, including 4 women. Our investigation is ongoing. Our team, crime branch, and senior officers are present on the spot, and action is being taken," the Police Commissioner added.

The incident took place at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from Nagpur.

The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, a local police official said.

Anil Deshmukh visits the incident site Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh reached the incident site.

Deshmukh said that the manager and owner of the unit were absconding.

"This incident of the explosion took place in an explosive unit near the village Dhamna. The incident took place in the afternoon. The manager and owner of the unit are absconding. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment... A team from the explosive department is here and further investigation is underway," ANI quoted Deshmukh as saying.