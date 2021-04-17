Maharashtra: Nagpur records 6,956 COVID-19 cases, 79 casualties

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur reached 3,15,999 on Saturday after the district reported as many as 6,956 cases in the span of just 24 hours. The district also recorded 79 casualties, the highest number of daily fatalities since the pandemic, raising the toll to 6,188.

The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur reached 3,15,999 on Saturday after the district reported as many as 6,956 cases in the span of just 24 hours. The district also recorded 79 casualties, the highest number of daily fatalities since the pandemic, raising the toll to 6,188.

At least 29,053 swab samples were examined during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted here to 19,70,062, the official said.

The district on Friday reported 6,194 new COVID cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, 63,729 new COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,38,034. With this, the total positive cases in the state now stand at 37,03,584, including 30,04,391 recoveries and 59,551 deaths.

Out of the new cases, 8,839 were reported in Mumbai, 10,963 were reported in Pune.

In Mumbai, fines of over 24.89 lakhs have been collected from over 12,000 persons for spitting in public places over the last six months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}